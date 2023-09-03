HPD: Driver found shot after crashing into power pole in NW Houston

Police said surveillance video showed a man on a bike and the truck driver exchanging words before the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a shooter after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a truck following a crash in northwest Houston late Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 11 p.m. on Long Point just west of Wirt Road.

According to police, an off-duty officer working an extra job said he heard a commotion and then gunshots. When he rushed to the scene, he found a truck had slammed into a power pole a few yards away.

The driver of the truck appeared to have a gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said.

Police said surveillance video showed a man on a bike and the truck driver exchanging words before the shooting.

“We know it was a male on a bicycle with a white T-shirt who appears to be tall and fled the scene before officers got here,” HPD Det. Stephens said.