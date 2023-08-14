HPD: 2 shot, including 12-year-old, during drive-by involving an AR-15-style rifle in SE Houston

Houston police said a 12-year-old boy was shot while sitting inside a vehicle when a gunman drove by in an SUV and opened fire.

HOUSTON — Two people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy, during a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston.

Houston police got a call around 12:30 a.m. Monday about a shooting at the intersection of Cullen and Almeda Genoa.

HPD said a Ford pulled into a gas station and parked at a pump when a blue SUV driving north on Cullen opened fire. A 12-year-old boy inside the Ford was shot. The Ford then immediately took off and drove into southwest Houston where they called police.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, but police said he is currently stable. HPD Asst. Chief Hatcher said police found shell casings at the gas station and said the gunman used an AR-15-style rifle in the drive-by.

An hour after the drive-by, police got another call about another man shot in the chest. He was also taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

Police said the shooting appears to be random at this time.

"It appears it was just a drive-by shooting," Hatcher said. "We don't know why it occurred. It does not appears that there were any specific targets."

Hatcher said they're searching for a blue newer model SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.