HPD: Man shot in west Houston during argument over money

An HPD lieutenant said the suspect and victim ran into each other and got into an argument. Police say they have an idea on who the shooter is.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the suspect connected to a shooting in west Houston early Friday morning. According to an HPD lieutenant at the scene, they have a good idea on who the suspected shooter is.

This happened on Crossview Drive near Westheimer shortly before 2:30 a.m. Lt. R. Wilkens said the victim was walking out of a store with his niece when he noticed the suspect and another woman.

They allegedly got into an argument about somebody owing another person some money. The victim tried to run up on the suspect and that's when the man turned around and fired.

Lt. Wilkens said the victim was shot at least once. A witness told police that she heard three shots.

At last check, the victim is having surgery. His overall condition isn't clear.

The wanted suspect is described as a thin Black male standing around 6 feet tall with locks. Lt. Wilkens said he was wearing all black with red shoes during the shooting.

The lieutenant also said there's video footage of the suspect and police have an idea on who he is.

"We know who he is, so it'd be if he would actually come forward and go to Major Assaults and call and explain exactly why he did what he did," he said.

Anyone with any information on this shooting should call the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800.