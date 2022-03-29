Father shot during home invasion with son nearby in east Houston, police say

Houston police say four men broke down the door of the victim’s home where he apparently runs a trucking business.

HOUSTON — A man was shot during a home invasion with his teenage son nearby in east Houston Monday night, according to police.

This happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 12700 block of Coulson Street just south of Greens Bayou and north of the Greens Port area.

Houston police said four men broke down the door of the victim’s home where he apparently runs a trucking business. The victim's teen son hid a closet while the men spread out through the house.

The gunmen found the son and then made him stay inside of a bath tub, police said. The son told police he then heard four shots.

"These four individuals spread out in the house and cleared the home. Found the young man in the closet, took him out and put him inside of the shower and told him to keep his mouth shut. They took the father and was demanding his money," HPD Lt. Willkens said.

The son's father was struck in the head, but he was conscious when he was transported to a local hospital.

The gunmen ran from the scene, escaping through the back door of the home, police said. They are said to have made off with some business items from the backyard.

The teen son was not injured in the incident, police said.

Police believe the victim was targeted. So far, there have been no arrests.