LIVE: Officials give update after body found near Harvey Brown Elementary, delaying start of school

Channelview ISD's Harvey Brown Elementary will start on a 2-hour delay.

HOUSTON — Classes at a Channelview ISD campus are postponed this morning after a body was found on the road nearby.

Harvey Brown Elementary will open its doors at 10:35 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that it appears the body may have been dumped out of a vehicle. He said in an incident near where the body was found, a homeowner and another person got into a shootout after a car was broken into. Gonzalez said the homeowner followed the burglar’s vehicle and that’s when gunfire was exchanged.

It is unclear if the body found and the shootout are connected.

Homicide investigators have been called to the incident, Gonzalez tweeted.

The school district posted the following message on its website:

We have unfortunate news to report. There has been an incident this morning off Wallisville Road, near Harvey Brown Elementary. We do not believe any of our students were involved; however, we anticipate traffic delays while police investigate. Due to the nature of the incident and the projected time it will take police to investigate–we will push back the start time for all Harvey Brown students.

School for all Harvey Brown Elementary will begin 2 hours later at 10:35 a.m. this morning. All bus routes will pick up 2 hours later than normal as well. We ask staff to please try and arrive at your normally scheduled hour. Again, classes will begin for all Harvey Brown will begin at 10:35 a.m. We ask that staff arrive at their regularly scheduled time.

We ask that all Channelview ISD parents remain patient as this may affect several bus routes.

Thank you for your support as we work to navigate this unforeseen incident.

Again, classes will begin for all Harvey Brown students 2 hours later at 10:35 a.m. Staff is being asked to arrive at their regularly scheduled time. If a student arrives before classes begin, they will be allowed inside the campus and be given breakfast.

We ask that all CISD parents remain patient as this accident may affect several bus routes. Please know we are working as quickly as possible.

Please know that we take these situations seriously, as your child’s safety is our absolute top priority. It is important you know that our transportation department is focused on providing the highest level of student safety.

Estimado padre de CISD,

Tenemos noticias desafortunadas que informar. Ha habido un incidente esta mañana en Wallisville Road, cerca de la escuela primaria Harvey Brown. No creemos que ninguno de nuestros estudiantes estuviera involucrado; sin embargo, anticipamos retrasos en el tráfico mientras la policía investiga. Debido a la naturaleza del incidente y el tiempo proyectado que le tomará a la policía investigar, retrasaremos la hora de inicio para todos los estudiantes de Harvey Brown.

Escuela para todos La primaria Harvey Brown comenzará 2 horas más tarde a las 10:35 am esta mañana. Todas las rutas de autobús recogerán 2 horas más tarde de lo normal también. Le pedimos al personal que intente llegar a la hora programada normalmente. Una vez más, las clases comenzarán para todos. Harvey Brown comenzará a las 10:35 a. m. Le pedimos al personal que llegue a su horario habitual.

Les pedimos a todos los padres de Channelview ISD que sean pacientes ya que esto puede afectar varias rutas de autobús.

Gracias por su apoyo mientras trabajamos para superar este incidente imprevisto.

Nuevamente, las clases comenzarán para todos los estudiantes de Harvey Brown 2 horas más tarde a las 10:35 am . Se le pide al personal que llegue a su horario regular. Si un estudiante llega antes de que comiencen las clases, se le permitirá ingresar al campus y se le dará desayuno.

Pedimos a todos los padres de CISD que sean pacientes ya que este accidente puede afectar varias rutas de autobús. Tenga en cuenta que estamos trabajando lo más rápido posible.

Tenga en cuenta que tomamos estas situaciones con seriedad, ya que la seguridad de su hijo es nuestra máxima prioridad absoluta. Es importante que sepa que nuestro departamento de transporte se enfoca en brindar el más alto nivel de seguridad para los estudiantes.