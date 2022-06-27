Capital murder suspect wanted after tire shop shooting in SE Houston

Manuel Armando Villeda is accused of fatally shooting two men after a dispute Sunday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston Police have identified a suspect accused of shooting and killing two men after a dispute at a southeast Houston tire shop.

Manuel Armando Villeda, 24, is facing capital murder charges after the fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning at Martinez Tire Shop on Bellfort Ave. He is not in custody.

Police say Villeda, who is an employee of the business, got into a physical altercation with one of the victims before the victim was shot.

The victim's friend tried coming to his aid when police say Villeda shot him too.

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

According to police, Villeda left the scene headed westbound on Bellfort Street in a 2014 GMC Sierra, which was later recovered. Villeda could be traveling in a secondary vehicle that police say is a white Acura sedan with the Texas license plates LBF-4265.