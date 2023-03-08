HPD: Gunman on the run after deadly shooting in SE Houston

Houston police say the shooting suspect was riding a black and purple bicycle.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting just north of Hobby Airport.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday behind a fast food restaurant on Bellfort Avenue and Broadway Street.

Details are limited but, we're told a man was found dead. A second person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with gunshot wounds but in an unknown condition.

Police said the gunman, a man between 25 and 30 years old, got away. He was last seen riding a purple and black bicycle.

We'll update this story if/when we get more information.

