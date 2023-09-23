HPD: 2 dead in shooting outside SW Houston apartment complex

Details are limited at this time. Police said the shooter sped away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

HOUSTON — Two men are dead in a shooting outside of a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened on Bissonnet Street between the Southwest Freeway and South Gessner.

Details are limited at this time. Police said the shooter sped away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

HPD commanders and homicide investigators are heading to the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a fatal shooting in the 8900 block of Bissonnet Street.



Preliminary information is two males are deceased outside an apartment complex. The suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.#hounews pic.twitter.com/N9Bl3k3goH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 23, 2023

