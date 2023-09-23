x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HPD: 2 dead in shooting outside SW Houston apartment complex

Details are limited at this time. Police said the shooter sped away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — Two men are dead in a shooting outside of a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened on Bissonnet Street between the Southwest Freeway and South Gessner.

Details are limited at this time. Police said the shooter sped away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

HPD commanders and homicide investigators are heading to the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

KHOU 11 News has a crew headed to the scene to get more details.

Reporter Maria Aguilera is following this story.  Follow her on social media for updates.

Maria Aguilera on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Videos

In Other News

Houston woman says ex-boyfriend hid Apple AirTag in her car to track her

Before You Leave, Check This Out