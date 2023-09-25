Police release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly weekend shooting in SW Houston

The men were walking along Bissonnet when someone got out of a car and shot them both.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police released a surveillance photo of a car wanted in connection with the deaths of two men who were shot while walking along a southwest Houston street on Saturday. The shooter remains on the run.

The two victims' identities are still pending verification by the medical examiner's office. The victims were 30 and 48 years old.

The call came in a little after 5:30 p.m. about the shooting on Bissonnet between Gessner and the Southwest Freeway. Police said when they arrived, both victims were already dead.

According to investigators, a small four-door compact car pulled up to the two men and someone got out and started shooting, killing both men.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Nissan Sentra with a broken door handle on the front passenger side door.

The car then took off westbound on Bissonnet.

A preliminary investigation indicated one of the men was believed to be the intended target of the shooting, while the second victim was a bystander, police said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.