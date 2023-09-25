HPD: 3 people injured in shooting at Houston bar

The gunman fired several shots, hitting one man twice in the leg and another man in the foot. A woman suffered injuries from broken glass.

HOUSTON — Three people were injured in a shooting at a bar near the Museum District late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before midnight at a bar on Emancipation Street near Blodgett Street just east of Highway 288.

Houston police said a man had been kicked out of the bar and then returned with a gun. He fired several shots, hitting one man twice in the leg and another man in the foot. A woman suffered injuries from broken glass.

A Harris County deputy, who was working inside the bar when the shooting happened, heard the shots and went outside. The deputy saw the shooter as he took off running.

Police set up a perimeter and tried to locate the shooter but were not successful.

“So one of the victims was a male shot two times in the leg. He was transported to a local area hospital where he's in stable condition. Non-life threatening injuries,” HPD Lt. Horelica said. “The second was a female. She got cut, but glass that went through a window and she was treated at the scene and released. And then the third person was hit by a ricochet bullet in the foot. He was also treated by the Houston Fire Department and released.”