Suspect leaves scene after shooting two men outside SE Houston house, police say

Houston police said the two men who were shot were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The shooter left the scene in a red sedan, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday at a southeast Houston home, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said witnesses saw the shooter leaving the scene in a red sedan.

According to HPD, the shooting happened outside a house on Autumn Ridge Trail Drive, which is near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Beltway 8.

They said it happened around 1:30 p.m.

One victim was shot twice and was stable while the other was shot at least once and was in critical condition, police said.

According to initial reports, the men were sitting outside a house when the red car pulled up. At least one person got out of the car and opened fire, police said.