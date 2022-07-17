HCSO: 4 dead in shooting at apartment complex in north Harris County

The shooting happened Saturday night at an apartment complex on Bammelwood Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead following a shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday at a complex on Bammelwood Drive.

Gonzalez says deputies responded to the shooting and discovered four people with gunshot wounds in an apartment.

Three of the victims were confirmed deceased on scene and the fourth was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died. According to Gonzalez, two of the deceased are 16 years old. One was 25 and another 19.

Gonzalez says the shooting appeared to stem from an argument between two parties.

Gonzalez says an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

