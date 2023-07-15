Police investigating deadly shooting at after-hours club in west Houston

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at a club on Richmond Avenue near Dunvale Road called Cafe Awtar.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours club in west Houston that left one man dead.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at a club on Richmond Avenue near Dunvale Road called Cafe Awtar. Dozens of bullet casings could be seen on the ground in the club's parking lot.

"We're hearing that an altercation took place earlier this morning at an after-hours club, and that's when it transpired into a deadly shooting," HPD homicide detective Katie Clark said.

Detectives said a witness drove the man about a mile down the road to a gas station to get away from where the shooting happened and to call for help. When the witness tried to help the man out of the vehicle, police said he collapsed and died. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 a.m.

Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving multiple people. If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).