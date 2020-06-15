Do you recognize them? Three burglars break into Houston ISD building and steal a safe

District police are trying to identify three people who broke into an HISD building in the 300 block of Berry Road on May 12.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD police are trying to identify three burglars accused of breaking into an HISD building and stealing a safe.

Investigators said the burglary happened at 12:55 a.m. May 12 at a facility in the 300 block of Berry Road.

Police said the suspects broke in, took the safe and then left on foot.

The safe was later found in a field behind the building, but it had been damaged.

It wasn’t reported whether the culprits got what they were searching for or what was inside the safe.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

POPULAR STORIES ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna