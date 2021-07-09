Watch: Police looking for robbers who held up delivery driver outside Houston pharmacies

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking the public for help in locating the suspects accused of holding up delivery drivers outside area pharmacies.
They’re wanted for at least two crimes that were caught on surveillance video.
The robberies happened as the delivery drivers dropped off packages at the pharmacies.
According to HPD, the first occurred July 29 at the 6600 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway while the second on Aug. 18 at the 12000 block of Richmond. The two locations are just a few miles apart on Houston's west side.
“While the packages were being taken, one of the suspects threatened to harm the complainant if he did not cooperate," HPD stated.
The suspects, wanted for “robbery by threat,” fled the locations in a black Ford Taurus.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.