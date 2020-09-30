Video: Robbery suspect bites Stein Mart clerk who tries to stop him

The suspect tried to leave the store in west Houston without paying, but the woman who worked there wasn't having it.

HOUSTON — A robbery suspect may have assumed he could make an easy getaway from a Stein Mart in west Houston.

The only thing that stood between him and the door was a female employee.

He was wrong.

Police say the suspect tried to casually walk past her without paying, but she wasn't having it.

The woman tried to grab his basket and the pair struggled.

When he bit her, she pulled his hair and he pushed her to the floor and ran out of the store with his stolen goods, Houston police say.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the biter.

The robbery happened on July 15 at the Stein Mart in the 2600 block of Fondren at Westheimer.