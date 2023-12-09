$25K reward offered in northwest Houston robbery, sex assault

Police said they don’t think this is the man’s first crime and that he’ll continue to commit violent crimes if he’s not caught.

HOUSTON — A hefty reward is being offered for the capture of a man accused of breaking into a store and then sexually assaulting a person in a nearby home in northwest Houston on Saturday.

Police said the man broke into a grocery store on Airline Drive near West Road using the dumpster chute at the back of the store. Armed with two guns, he approached two employees and demanded money from the cash registers, police said. While the man was in the store, an alarm was tripped and the man got away empty-handed.

Patrol officers first thought the suspect was still inside the store, so HPD SWAT officers were called in. After SWAT officers accessed the store's video system, they saw that the man escape through the back of the store as the officers arrived. According to police, he left the store on a bicycle wearing a blue apron with a white cloth covering his face. No one was injured.

About 30 minutes after leaving the store, the man broke into a nearby home and “terrorized the family” and sexually assaulted someone in the home, HPD Chief Troy Finner said.

Police describe the suspect as Hispanic and Spanish-speaking with an accent, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 130 pounds. He was wearing a Kenneth Cole t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a Cincinnati Reds baseball cap. They said he only spoke Spanish during crimes.

Police said they don’t think this is the man’s first crime and that he’ll continue to commit violent crimes if he’s not caught.

In a news conference Tuesday, Finner spoke directly to the immigrant community.

“We don’t care about your status. We want the information, and we will protect you,” he said. "If you know anything about the violent suspect, please tell us and you don’t have to worry about documentation or your status.”

Police are asking nearby business owners and residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured video of the guy.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or in this case is asked to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

