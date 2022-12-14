Caught on camera: Robber snatches envelope from man returning home from bank

The victim told police he had just returned from the Amegy bank on Tyler Street and believes that he was followed home.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in an aggravated robbery of a resident in front of his home in October.

This happened on Oct. 11 at about 2:30 p.m. outside of a home on West Terrace Drive south of Memorial Drive and east of Memorial Park. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Houston police said the victim had just returned home and was walking up his driveway when the robber got out of a vehicle parked down the street. The man approached the victim and forcibly grabbed an envelope from his hand.

The man then ran back to a silver Chrysler 300 and sped away, police said.

The victim told police he had just returned from the Amegy bank on Tyler Street and believes that he was followed home.

Police described the man as being a Black male, around 30 years old, wearing a black pullover and gray pants. The getaway car is described as a silver Chrysler 300 with paper plates.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.