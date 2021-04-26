VIDEO: Robbery suspects kick down door, steal valuables from home in Houston's Greater Heights

Houston police are hoping surveillance video can help them identify the home invasion suspects.

HOUSTON — Houston police hope new surveillance video will help with identifying three suspects who they said broke into a home in Houston's Greater Heights and held residents at gunpoint while they stole their belongings.

It happened on March 20 just before midnight at a home in the 400 block of E. 26th Street.

The surveillance video starts with one of the three suspects kicking in one of the doors to the house and once the door opened, all three suspects rushed in.

Watch the full surveillance video released by HPD below:

Investigators said the residents were sleeping at the time and heard the commotion. Once the armed suspects got inside the house, they forced the residents to get on the ground, investigators said.

The suspects then started searching the house and stole the residents' valuables and weapons, police said.

They were seen on video running out of the house with several things in their hand before they all got into a black Ford Fusion.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 - White or Hispanic male, young, medium built, clean-shaven, unknown hair, unknown height, black hoodie, white-washed blue jeans and white shoes

- White or Hispanic male, young, medium built, clean-shaven, unknown hair, unknown height, black hoodie, white-washed blue jeans and white shoes Suspect #2 - Black male, around 20 to 30 years of age, medium built, was wearing a Gucci mask, long braids with blonde tips, unknown height or weight, black shirt and maroon pants

- Black male, around 20 to 30 years of age, medium built, was wearing a Gucci mask, long braids with blonde tips, unknown height or weight, black shirt and maroon pants Suspect #3 - Black male, around 20 to 30 years of age, slim built, was wearing a mask, short hair, unknown height or weight, black hoodie and black and white shorts

If you have any information that can help police identify these suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any suspects in this case. You can also submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

