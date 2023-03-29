$4,000 French bulldog stolen during robbery in W Houston, police say

Police said the victims were held up at gunpoint and forced to the ground as the robbers took the pet from the apartment.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for three men accused of storming a west Houston apartment and stealing a pet French bulldog earlier this month.

Parts of the robbery were caught on doorbell cameras.

This happened on Friday, March 10 just before 2:30 a.m. at an apartment on Park Row near Highway 6 and the Katy Freeway in the Energy Corridor.

Investigations with HPD’s Robbery Division said the victims were inside their apartment when their back patio glass door suddenly shattered. Three men then busted into the apartment.

One of the men had a gun and forced the victims to the ground, police said. The other two rummaged through the apartment and took the victims’ $4,000 French bulldog.

The robbers were then caught on camera running away from the apartment. The man carrying the dog dropped the animal who then ran away, the video shows. However, the French bulldog turned around and chased the men down the foyer and they grabbed it.

This comes as another French bulldog was stolen during a burglary on Feb. 27 from an apartment in the Rice Military area.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.