HPD: Surveillance video shows thieves stealing purse from woman in her car

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Surveillance video captured the moment a woman told police thieves pulled up behind her car and stole her purse as she was about to get out.

According to the Houston Police Department, this happened on the afternoon of June 4 in a shopping center parking lot in the 5700 block of Hillcroft Street in west Houston.

In the video, an SUV can be seen pulling up behind the victim's car, which appears to have just parked. A suspect is seen getting out of the back of the car and ducking as he makes his way to the victim's passenger side door. The victim told police a man opened the door and ripped the purse from her arm.

Police described the suspects' car as a grayish Hyundai four-door hatchback with paper plates. The suspect was described as being around 35 to 40 years old and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray pullover jacket and black pants.