Video shows man being attacked at N. Houston convenience store

The victim told police he had been at a bank before the robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Video shows a man being robbed in front of a north Houston convenience store. That victim told police he had just come from a bank.

Police said the robbery happened along Collingsworth near Elysian Street at around 1 p.m. on July 15. In the video, you can see the victim being attacked as he tried to walk into the store. He told police one man grabbed the backpack he was holding and when he wouldn’t let go. A second man joined in and started dragging him to their vehicle.

The suspects were eventually able to get the backpack from the man before getting into a Jeep Gladiator, driven by someone else, and took off.

If you know anything about this crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 713-526-1111. By calling Crime Stoppers, you may be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.