Video: Gunmen pose as police while storming apartment during home invasion

Security cameras show four men with handguns and rifles saying "HPD" while storming the victims' apartment. Crimes Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information.

HOUSTON — Police are looking for the four gunmen who posed as HPD officers during a home invasion in southwest Houston.

The incident happened at about midnight on March 18. The suspects attempted to rob an apartment in the 8200 block of West Bellfort Avenue.

The victims' Ring cameras caught the intruders breaking down the door and shootings from in and outside of the apartment. Police said the men had two handguns and two rifles.

One of the suspects can be seen breaking down the door as the other three try to follow him inside. The men can be heard saying "HPD" three times as they walk in with their guns drawn.

According to police, the victim said he didn't think the men were officers and that's why he fired several rounds at them.

The suspects shot back as they ran back out of the apartment, police said. The gunfire shot into other apartments, but no one was hurt.

The robbers left the complex in an unknown direction.

Video: Gunmen pose as HPD while storming apartment in southwest Houston.

Anyone with any information about this case should reach out to Crime Stoppers of Houston.