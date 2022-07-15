Police: Man shot in the back during road rage incident in Jersey Village

The victim says he's just grateful to be alive after being released from the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is hospitalized following a possible road rage shooting in Jersey Village, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near Highway 290 and Jones Road.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, says he was getting off work late and on his way home to grab dinner with his girlfriend. He says someone in a lifted truck almost crashed into him.

After a heated exchange, the other driver pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, the victim says.

He was grazed in the neck and shot in the back, before managing to drive himself all the way home before calling police. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was treated and released.

"It was a total stranger," the victim said. "He was just swerving. I was trying to get around him...I guess he didn't want me to get around him."

He says that while he's in pain, he's grateful to be alive.

Meanwhile, Jersey Village police says the other driver took off after the shooting. Police believe he was driving either a lifted Toyota or Ford pickup.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Jersey Village Police Department.