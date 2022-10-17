Man accused of killing two people inside Alief restaurant charged with capital murder

Bich Xuan Dang, 49, was arrested Sunday, but two other suspects remain on the run.

HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting and killing two men inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown has been charged with capital murder.

Bich Xuan Dang, 49, was arrested Sunday while two other suspects remain on the run. Houston police said Dang and two other men walked into Tai Loi Restaurant on Oct. 5 and opened fire.

Officers found two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth. The three men then walked out and got away.

Court documents revealed Dang was connected to a shooting at Cafe Window on Wilcrest Drive back in August. Dang once again went to Cafe Window 15 minutes before the deadly shooting with a pistol and demanded money.

The owner of the cafe gave Dang $20 before more suspects came in and demanded more money while threatening to cause problems if they didn't comply. Documents show the owner hired an armed security guard after the August shooting who helped diffuse the situation.

After leaving Cafe Window, surveillance footage showed Dang and a second suspect walking into Tai Loi and opening fire on the two victims.

A witness told investigators that they appeared to be targeted because Dang and the second suspect knew exactly where they were sitting and immediately began shooting them after walking in the door.