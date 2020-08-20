Houston rapper accused of selling meth, cocaine, opioids near schools

The feds say Jermaine West and two others were selling drugs near Houston schools, including Worthing High School in the Third Ward.

HOUSTON — A Houston rapper and eight other suspects have been indicted on federal drug charges.

Jermaine West -- a rapper who goes by Breadman -- Jonathan Rawlins and Bobby Pharms are charged with distribution of meth, cocaine and/or oxycodone and hydrocodone.

They were selling the drugs near Houston schools, including Worthing High School in the Third Ward, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick.

The indictment also alleges West got the prescription opioids from six other suspects: Tersha French; Ronald Lucas; Antonio Vega; Cynthia Ngwaba; Leon Coi; and Toni Maria Nalintya through the Ennis Street Pharmacy and Barker Cypress Pharmacy in Houston.

If convicted on the illegal narcotics charges, West, Rawlins and Pharms face up to life in prison and possible fines up to $10 million.

For each count of the prescription drug charges, West and the six others face up to 20 years in prison, as well as additional fines up to $1 million.

West has a long rap sheet and has served prison time in the past for drug charges.

The FBI conducted the investigation through the Houston Anti-Gang Center with the assistance of the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Drug Enforcement Administration.