Purse-snatching victim believes she was targeted because she had just left bank

HOUSTON — Houston police released video of a purse snatching in southwest Houston to see if anyone can help them find the guy who did it. The victim believes she was targeted because she had just come from a bank.

It happened on Wednesday, March 1 at around 3:35 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Beechnut and Beltway 8.

The 74-year-old woman said as she was getting out of her car, a man came up behind her and grabbed her purse. She tried to stop him as he was getting back into a white Volkswagen four-door sedan, but wasn’t able to and fell to the ground.

The woman said that before she was robbed, she had stopped at a bank in Stafford near Murphy Road and the Southwest Freeway. She believes she was followed.