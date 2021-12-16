HPD: Purse snatchers caught on camera stealing woman's purse from shopping cart

Two young men were seen on camera just before the robbery in November. The victim was leaving a Target on Westheimer Road when they grabbed her purse.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help to find two men who were caught on camera taking a purse.

The HPD Robbery Division says it happened on November 20 at about 3 p.m. The woman told them that she was leaving Target at the 8600 block of Westheimer Road. She just walked into the parking lot when a man walked up and snatched the purse from her basket.

Security footage shows the suspect walking and sitting with another man outside of the store before the purse snatching. When the woman left the store, the thief walked behind her while the second man walked away from the store.

After the snatching, the first suspect hopped the fence to a nearby apartment complex. Police aren't sure where they went after that.

Both men are believed to be between 20 to 27 years old. At the time, the thief was wearing a red hoodie with a mushroom design on the front. He also had a black mustache and beard and covered his head with a blue and black scarf.

The second suspect was dressed in all black and wore a red and white bandana around his head.