Two people found dead after neighbor reported odor coming from apartment, police say

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead on Saturday after Houston police said a neighbor reported an odor coming from an apartment.
This happened at a complex near Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway.
The Houston Police Department said the neighbor called for a wellness check on the apartment around 2 p.m. because of the smell. Police don't know how long the bodies have been there and have not determined a cause of death.
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.