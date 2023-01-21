x
Crime

Two people found dead after neighbor reported odor coming from apartment, police say

The Houston Police Department said the neighbor called for a wellness check on the apartment around 2 p.m. because of the smell.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead on Saturday after Houston police said a neighbor reported an odor coming from an apartment.

This happened at a complex near Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway.

The Houston Police Department said the neighbor called for a wellness check on the apartment around 2 p.m. because of the smell. Police don't know how long the bodies have been there and have not determined a cause of death.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

