HPD: Officer uninjured after being shot at during traffic stop; suspect in custody

HPD said the man got out of his car carrying a rifle and tried to run away, firing it at least once, but did not hit the officer.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after Houston police said he shot a rifle while attempting to take off from a traffic stop Saturday night.

The officer stopped the suspect at around 6:50 p.m. on Cambury Drive near the intersection of Rankin Road and Ella Boulevard, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the man was taken into custody a short time later, but had gotten rid of the rifle before officers found him. HPD was still searching for the weapon as of 8:55 p.m. on Saturday.

HPD said the officer involved has been with the department for around a year.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.