HPD: Man shot by police following carjacking, crash in Sharpstown area

HPD said the carjacker was shot after pulling out a gun while being chased through an apartment complex.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said officers were involved in a shooting with a man wanted in a carjacking in the Sharpstown area Friday morning.

HPD Assist. Chief Kevin Deese said the incident started out as a carjacking on Woodland Park near Meadowglen Lane at about 6:48 a.m. Officers then spotted the carjacker in the stolen sedan at about 7:20 a.m. behind the old Sharpstown Mall, now known as PlazAmericas, and began following him.

The officers tried to pull him over on Bellaire Boulevard, but the driver sped off. Police said he eventually crashed into an innocent driver, disabling the stolen car.

The carjacker took off running to a nearby apartment complex, police said. After running through the complex, the man made it to a gate and could not go any farther.

Police ordered him to surrender but he refused. Police said the officers tried to use a Taser to stop him but it was not effective.

The carjacker then ran around the gate to the courtyard. Police said he pulled out a gun and officers fired two shots at him.

The carjacker continued running through the complex and went up a stairway before there was another round of shots fired at him from the officers, police said. That is the point where the man finally surrendered.

The carjacker was hit in the lower leg and only suffered minor injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police said they found a total of three guns in his possession.

UPDATE: These are the 3 guns the suspect had in his possession at the time of the shooting.#hounews https://t.co/LEEeIyk2KM pic.twitter.com/fYFuc3tYWV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 16, 2022

The driver who was the initial victim of the carjacking is said to be OK, just shaken up from the incident. The other people in the vehicle involved in the crash with the carjacker suffered minor injuries and are said to be OK as well.

Police said it is not clear if the carjacker fired at the officers during the chase.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting pertaining to a robbery call in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd.



Prelim info is an officer shot a suspect, who has been taken to a hospital in stable condition. No officers hurt. Please avoid the area.#hounews pic.twitter.com/VAdSRZygvb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 16, 2022