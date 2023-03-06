HPD: Armed man shot with his own gun during struggle with officer in N. Houston

The armed driver pulled a gun as the officer tried to arrest him and a struggle ensued, police said. The gun went off multiple times, hitting the driver twice.

This happened on West Little York near the Eastex Freeway.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said it all started when a driver in a red car flagged down an officer heading south on the Eastex Freeway feeder road. The driver in a red vehicle told the officer that a black vehicle was stolen.

As the officer tried to approach the black vehicle to stop it, that vehicle was involved in a crash, police said. The officer then tried the follow the vehicle, but then the driver got out and ran into a nearby parking lot on Little York.

The officer ran after the man and caught up to him. Hatcher said as the officer tried to take the driver into custody, the man pulled out a pistol.

The officer ordered him to put the gun down, but he refused and a struggle ensued, Hatcher said. During the struggle, the gun went off multiple times, hitting the driver in the wrist and arm.

A security officer heard the gunshots and went to help the officer. Police said he ordered the driver to give up, who then surrendered. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Neither police officer nor the security officer was injured during the shooting.

Hatcher said the vehicle the driver was in is not listed as stolen at this time. Charges are pending on the driver.

The unidentified driver of the red vehicle took off and has not been found.

Homicide detectives and HPD’s special investigations unit are investigating to to make sure all accounts of what happened are correct.