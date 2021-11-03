Houston police sergeant arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, Chief Finner says

HPD Chief Troy Finner says Sgt. Tung Tran was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to his attention.

HOUSTON — A Houston police sergeant was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in September, according to Hedwig Village Police Department .

HPD Sgt. Tung Tran. 50, is charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child following a criminal investigation by the Hedwig Village Police Department.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said Tran, who was a 23-year veteran of the department, was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to his attention.

Hedwig Village police said officers were notified of a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by an adult. After an extensive investigation, charges were filed against Tran.

Tran was then arrested by HPD on Tuesday and remains in the Harris County Jail. He refused to provide any statement to the investigators.

Investigators also said that Tran was a friend of the family of the victim and that there is no indication that he used his status as a police officer to allegedly commit the crime.

Chief Finner said that HPD is also conducting their own administration investigation into Tran.

“Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to rest the judicial process and will not comment further,” Finner said in a released statement.