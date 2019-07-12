HOUSTON — Houston Police seized a large amount of crystal meth Wednesday from a northwest Houston home.

Narcotics detectives found approximately 18 kilograms of crystal meth and 131 kilograms of liquid meth for a street value of more than $15 million. The meth was stored in soda bottles and thermoses, police said.

Police are searching for two suspects. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter