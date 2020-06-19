Video: Violent assault on North Loop caught on dash cam

Police said two men sideswiped a driver, pulled him out of his car and repeatedly punched him. Only one man has been arrested.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who assaulted a driver on the North Loop in early May.

The assault was caught on dash cam.

Police said two men sideswiped a driver on May 4 around 4:48 p.m. When the driver pulled over on the side of the freeway, the two men got out of their truck and pulled the driver out of his. They began repeatedly punching him in the face, police said.

The men then left the driver on the side of the highway. One of the men got in the driver’s car while the other took off in his truck.

The attack happened in the 1300 block of North Loop West.

Police arrested one of the men: 33-year-old Anthony Busby, who’s been charged with robbery and bodily injury.

Police are searching for the second suspect, whose identity is unknown. He’s described as a Black male, between 5-feet 6-inches and 5-feet 8-inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, white hat and blue jeans at the time of the attack.

He drove away in a white truck with orange lettering.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can call 713-222-TIPS or click here to make an anonymous tip.

