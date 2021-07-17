x
Crime

HPD: Man dies at hospital after leaving club, getting into fight with relative near Rice Military area

HOUSTON — A man died at the hospital early Saturday morning after getting into a fight with a relative once the two left a club near the Rice Military area, Houston police said.

This happened at about 2:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Sandman near Washington Avenue.

Investigators said the 51-year-old man and his 19-year-old relative left a club, got into an Uber and then got into a physical fight.

Police were called out and found the 51-year-old with possible head trauma. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators aren't sure what led to the fight, but said they are interviewing the 19-year-old to piece it together.

Police are looking for more surveillance video and are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

