A man withdrew money from a northwest Houston ATM ... and then this happened

HOUSTON — Houston police want you to take a look at a video they said shows a man being robbed in broad daylight right after leaving an ATM in northwest Houston.

The video is from May 20 at around 10:45 p.m. on Blalock near Westview. The victim said he pulled money out of his bank account from an outside ATM and was starting to walk back to his vehicle. That's when he said another man ran up to him and grabbed the wallet out of his hand. Police said another man who was watching then ran with the suspect to a newer model four-door sedan and took off.