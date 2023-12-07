A man withdrew money from a northwest Houston ATM ... and then this happened

HOUSTON — Houston police want you to take a look at a video they said shows a man being robbed in broad daylight right after leaving an ATM in northwest Houston.
The video is from May 20 at around 10:45 p.m. on Blalock near Westview. The victim said he pulled money out of his bank account from an outside ATM and was starting to walk back to his vehicle. That's when he said another man ran up to him and grabbed the wallet out of his hand. Police said another man who was watching then ran with the suspect to a newer model four-door sedan and took off.
Houston police ask that if you know anything about this crime you contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.