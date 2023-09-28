Suspects on the run after video shows them robbing people at southwest Houston ATM

One victim said the suspects appeared suddenly, demanding money.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two men are on the run after surveillance video showed them robbing people who had taken money out of a southwest Houston ATM.

It happened at 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 6 at a Bank of America along South Wilcrest near the Southwest Freeway. One of the victims said two men with guns appeared suddenly and demanded money.

In the video, you can see a victim outside of the car that had pulled up to the ATM. He appeared to be pushed to the ground by the men and stayed there. You then see the men appear to rob someone in the back seat of the car before police said they took off in a four-door black sedan.

Police said the suspects handed over the money during the robbery.

If you know anything about this robbery or recognize the suspects, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You have to contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. If you have information, you may be eligible for a reward.