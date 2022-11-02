Houston police say new program to combat road rage is showing results

The multi-agency effort has increased law enforcement presence during peak hours on Houston busiest highways. Their target -- aggressive drivers.

The recent road rage shooting of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant shocked and angered Houstonians. Again.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office say cases are on the rise with

Houston Police are working to combat road rage and despite recent high-profile cases, they say their Safe Roadways Initiative launched last summer is producing results.

"When you compare July when we launched this to December, there’s been a 9 percent decrease in calls for service,” said Cmdr. Reece Hardy.

The multi-agency effort has increased law enforcement presence during peak hours on Houston busiest highways. Their target -- aggressive drivers.

"It’s difficult to count something that never happened, so when we go out and successfully intervene it’s hard to count that because it didn't happen," Hardy said. "But we know we’re having an impact. We’re stopping these folks early on when they’re showing those initial signs of aggression."

Numbers from July to December showed:

3,300 traffic stop were made

6,400 citations issued

More than 600 arrests

The department says the majority of the traffic stops resulted in multiple citations.

Hardy says they’re looking for number of things on the road.

“Types of behaviors that tend to precede violent encounters, following too closely, speeding, serving into lanes without signaling.”

He says the city plans to continue the initiative but also need the community’s help.

"We have to remember that there’s other human beings out there, show people a little grace.” said Hardy.

Ashanti's family says the little girl is still fighting for her life in ICU

Her uncle said the family is in constant prayer; praying Ashanti’s brain swelling goes down; praying someone is arrested soon.