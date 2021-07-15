HPD targets aggressive drivers in crackdown on road rage incidents

Houston police say they are working 100 road rage cases involving guns.

HOUSTON — Houston police say they are targeting aggressive drivers as they continue to see an uptick in road rage calls and cases.

Houston police said during a press conference Thursday afternoon that they are working 100 road rage cases involving guns.

So far, they say they’ve gotten more than 1,500 road rage incident calls this year. They are now partnering with other agencies and will be looking for aggressive drivers.

Police will be looking for speeding, tailgating, changing lanes without signals and even those using offensive hand gestures and unreasonable use of their horn.

Road Rage continues to be a problem in the Houston area. @houstonpolice says they’re working on about 100 road range cases involving guns. That is why they have started an initiative to keep people safe. The story coming up on @KHOU at 6. pic.twitter.com/Jcan0xwzba — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) July 15, 2021

Houston police said they started this initiative last weekend and saw a 20 percent reduction in road rage calls:

114 traffic stops

6 arrest

270 citations

The bottom line is they are asking people to just be patient on the road.

"Don’t get drawn into it. Understand your surroundings, plan ahead because a lot of times road rage can stem just from frustration from the traffic in and out. That is part of Houston traffic jams we are going to see them," HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

So what can you do to avoid this confrontation?

Avoid eye contact

Do not respond to aggression with aggression

Be tolerant and forgiving.

Avoid offensive hand gestures

Call 911 if threatened

Police are warning people. They will be out on patrolling busy spots during those traffic jams.

HPD said to expect marked vehicles and undercover officers as well, not just in the city but throughout the county and surrounding areas.