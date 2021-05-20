'You can’t open your door. You can’t exit' | HPD releases surveillance video of drive-thru robberies

Investigators are giving tips on how to lower your chances of becoming a victim in a drive-thru robbery.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released new surveillance video of a robbery in a fast-food drive-thru, the second they’ve posted in the last month.

The first video is from 3:30 a.m. April 18 at a drive-thru on Clinton at the East Loop. Two young guys suddenly run onscreen. One points a gun at the driver and tells him to get out. The driver complies and walks away while the two guys take the SUV.

The second incident happened around 2 p.m. May 5 on Richmond near Fountain View. A black Mercedes cut off the victim in front while a silver Chrysler blocked him from the side. One of the Mercedes passengers shot at the victim’s car with two bullets. Another got out and took the victim’s necklace and money, got back in the Mercedes, and both cars sped off.

“You can’t open your door. You can’t exit,” said Senior Officer Jesus Robles with Houston Police Department. “It hasn’t been very common, but it’s something that’s been popping up.”

Ofc. Robles says like with other robberies, criminals usually go for the easiest target.

“Being on the cell phone, you’re calling yourself, you’re saying, ‘Please, I want to be a victim,’” said Ofc. Robles, raising his hand.

Ofc. Robles offered this advice for anyone who does become a victim.

“Just comply, remain calm, and be a good witness,” he said.

Just before the robbery on Richmond, the victims were inside a high-end jewelry store down the block. One of the victims thinks the robbers may have noticed he had a lot of cash and followed him.

“If you feel like somebody’s following you, don’t stop,” Ofc. Robles said. “Call 911, give a good description of the vehicle that’s following you, and if you’re going to go somewhere, you know where your nearest police station is at, that’s where you head to.”

Ofc. Robles says the only time to resist is if someone’s trying to forcibly take you with them.

“Don’t be paranoid, but be vigilant,” he said.

Ofc. Robles said robberies at drive-thrus, like other types of robberies, happen at all times in all parts of town.

He also says the criminals are rarely first-timers.