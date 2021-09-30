New videos show suspect running over Pct. 1 deputy before being fatally shot

Five Precinct 1 constable deputies and one HPD officer opened fire on the suspect, killing him as he was still in the driver's seat of a stolen SUV.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released bodycam and doorbell video of an incident in which a suspect was fatally shot after he ran over a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable earlier this month.

The 34-year-old deputy was seriously hurt and has remained hospitalized since Sept. 1, according to Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Following the incident, Rosen said the deputy was "extremely lucky and blessed to be alive" but has a long road to recovery.

WARNING: The video of the incident is graphic and disturbing. Below is an edited version of the incident. Tap here for the full version released by HPD.

Constable deputies were first alerted to the suspect after he rammed several vehicles with a stolen SUV during an altercation with family members at a church.

A short time later, they spotted him driving the wrong way down the Hardy Toll Road.

The 20-minute chase came to an end around 10:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mitchell Road, which is just north of the intersection of Little York Road and the Hardy Toll Road.

That's where the suspect pulled into the front yard of a home and backed up in the driveway, police said. A Precinct 1 constable sergeant blocked the driveway with his vehicle so the suspect could not pull back into the roadway.

The suspect then reversed the SUV and crashed into the home with half of the vehicle sticking out. Constable deputies then converged on the vehicle to arrest him.

However, the suspect then drove forward and ran directly over one of the constable deputies and dragged him for about 20 feet, police said. The suspect then crashed into the patrol unity blocking his way out.

At that time, five Precinct 1 constable deputies and one HPD officer opened fire on the suspect, striking him as he was still in the driver’s seat of the crashed SUV.

Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

The injured deputy was transported by Life Flight to the hospital.

During the shooting, one Precinct 1 constable sergeant was struck in the left leg by a ricocheted bullet. Paramedics treated the sergeant at the scene.