Anyone with information that may help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police homicide detectives responded to the south side before sunrise Monday where a person was found dead in the roadway.

Police said the person had a gunshot wound.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from Air 11 - it does not have audio

They were located in the 4300 block of Bellfort. Views from Air 11 showed the body was in the road not far from homes in a neighborhood, just across the street from Attucks Middle School.

The investigation is ongoing.

A silver Dodge sedan was stopped in the road a short distance from the body. It's unclear if the vehicle is connected to the scene.

Police did not immediately release further information.

Anyone with information that may help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.