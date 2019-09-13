HOUSTON — A Houston Police officer was shot Thursday night on the southeast side.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Scott and Tristan. The officer was transported to a local hospital.

Law enforcement sources told KHOU 11 the 29-year-old officer was shot three times with the bullets hitting underneath his vest. They said he is in surgery and was awake and talking when he left the scene.

Police said one suspect is dead and two more are in custody. They are looking for one more suspect.

