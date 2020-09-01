HOUSTON — A Houston police officer shot and wounded a suspect in the parking lot of a southeast Houston Walgreens Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of Martin Luther King near Bellfort.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said two HPD undercover narcotics officers were working with DEA agents as part of a drug task force. They were in plain clothes in a black silverado pickup truck parked outside the Walgreens.

“The suspect has been transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in an unknown condition,” HPD said in a tweet.

HPD officers were questioning possible witnesses at the Spec’s liquor store next door.

We don't know the suspect's condition but Chief Acevedo said he was in surgery at last check.

This is the third officer-involved shooting this week.

On Wednesday, an off-duty HPD officer shot an armed robbery suspect at a Walmart near Humble.

On Monday, an HPD officer working an extra job in the 2200 block of Fannin Street witnessed a robbery suspect pistol-whipping his victim. Police say the suspect raised his gun so the officer shot him.

