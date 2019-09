CLOVERLEAF, Texas — A Houston police officer shot and wounded a person Thursday afternoon near Cloverleaf in an unincorporated part of Northeast Harris County.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hollypark Drive at Uvalde.

The officer was not injured. The suspect's condition is not known.

