crime

Houston police officer shoots, kills man who they say stabbed a woman

Police confronted the man, who they said was armed with a knife.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer shot and killed a man who they said stabbed an elderly woman Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Braeswood Boulevard at South Gessner on the city's southwest side.

Police said officers were responding to a report of a cutting. Investigators believe the man had stabbed the woman.

Responding officers confronted the man, who they said was armed with a knife. That man was shot and killed, police said.

No other details were made immediately available. The suspect's name has not been released.

This is a developing story.

