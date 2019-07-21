HOUSTON — A Houston police officer shot at a suspect just moments after detectives say the man pulled out a gun and pointed it right at the officer.

Police had just run the car's plate at an apartment complex on Gessner near Bellaire. Police said the plate came back to a suspicious vehicle linked to several robberies in the area.

The passenger took off running, but was later arrested.

The driver pulled a gun on an officer. The officer fired one shot, but missed.

Despite all that, the driver hopped back in and led police on a two-minute chase before crashing into another car and being put in handcuffs.

Both men are facing evading charges. Detectives are still looking at whether they are connected to any robberies.

