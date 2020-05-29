HPD officer shoots, injures 19-year-old suspect during lengthy foot chase

Body cam footage shows that the suspect was armed and ignored orders to drop his weapon, HPD Chief Art Acevedo says.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer shot and injured a 19-year-old suspect early Friday after a long foot chase.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said video taken from the officer's body camera of the incident will be released.

Acevedo said a lone officer with the HPD gang unit was patrolling in the 6500 block of Willowbend around midnight when he tried to attempt a traffic stop.

The teen driver wouldn't pull over and the officer chased the suspect for about two minutes before the teen stopped in the 10000 block of Sandpiper.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby apartment complex. While he was trying to enter in the gate code, the officer caught up with him.

There was a struggle as the officer tried to detain the teen, but the suspect broke free and ran across the street. While the suspect was running, Acevedo said the officer noticed the suspect was armed and instructed him to drop the weapon multiple times.

During the chase, Acevedo said the suspect turned toward the officer with the weapon in hand. That's when police said the officer fired three shots, striking the suspect.

The officer then took the suspect into custody and rendered aid until paramedics arrived, Acevedo said.

He is now being treated at Memorial Hermann hospital.

"I've watched the body cam video, and you'll see when it's released, upon the conclusion of this investigation that the officer who was in uniform, with all his marking obviously in the black and white, continuously order the suspect to drop the weapon," Acevedo said. "And you will see that when he does turn with the pistol in his hand, the officer does discharge."