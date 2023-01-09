Ex-HPD officer accused of exposing himself to women had hit, killed pedestrian while on duty earlier this year

William McCoy was put on administrative leave after hitting and killing a pedestrian while responding to a non-urgent call with his lights and sirens off.

HOUSTON, Texas — We're learning more about the Houston Police Department officer who resigned Thursday after being accused of exposing himself to two women.

William McCoy, 25, was placed on administrative leave earlier this year after striking and killing a pedestrian while responding to a non-urgent call with his lights and sirens off.

Court records show a grand jury returned a no bill and declined to indict him for criminally negligent homicide.

McCoy is not getting off that easy this time.

He walked out of jail Thursday night after being charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of indecency with a child.

According to court documents, McCoy is accused of exposing himself to two different women on two different occasions. On August 24, documents say he exposed himself to a woman at a Hobby Lobby in Humble. The next day, he went to the Macy's nearby and exposed himself to another woman, only this time his 2-year-old son was in the car when he did it, court records read.

McCoy resigned Thursday after already being placed on administrative leave by the department.

"I believe that was the right move to leave the organization,” said Houston Police Officers Union president Doug Griffith.

Griffith said McCoy would not have qualified for legal help anyway since his alleged crimes are not related to his work while on the job.

"We feel bad for the victims that had to tolerate this and by no means does this represent law enforcement,” he said.

According to Griffith, McCoy wasn’t vested enough to receive benefits upon his resignation because he was on the force for such a short time.

He joined HPD in 2021.

"This is one of those things that we would hope we’d never have to see from a law enforcement officer,” said Griffith.

Police said McCoy admitted to exposing himself with hopes the complainants would be happy with what they saw.

He’s due back in court next week.